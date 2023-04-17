Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say

The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, N.Y. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman on her way to a friend’s house in upstate New York was driven to the wrong address and quickly shot to death by the homeowner, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for Saturday night’s fatal shooting of Kaylin Gillis at his property in Hebron, north of Albany, said Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy.

Gillis was in a car with three other people looking for a friend’s house when the group mistakenly drove up to Monahan’s house, Murphy said. As they attempted to turn the car around, Monahan came out and fired two shots, one of which hit Gillis, he said.

The group drove to the neighboring town of Salem and called 911, according to Murphy. Emergency crews arrived and performed CPR on Gillis, but she was pronounced dead.

When officers arrived at Monahan’s house to investigate the shooting, he refused to come out, Murphy said. Authorities spoke with him through a 911 dispatcher and in person for about an hour before he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

Monahan was booked into the Warren County jail. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Murphy said at a news conference Monday that Gillis “was an innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house,” according to the Times Union of Albany. He said there was “no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.”

The shooting happened days after 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot and wounded in Kansas City, Missouri, after going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Authorities are investigating whether race was a factor in the shooting of Yarl, who is Black.

Race does not appear to be a factor in the New York case. From photos they both appear to be white.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex
The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Outdoor burning banned in West Virginia because of wildfire threat
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
UFO generic
The top-secret military program to investigate UFO’s