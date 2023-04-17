Outdoor burning banned in West Virginia because of wildfire threat

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced an outdoor burn ban across the state effective immediately.

According to the Governors office, the ban was introduced to reduce the risk of wildfires because of drought. The ban, which is necessary due to dry and windy weather conditions expected in the coming days and an increasing potential for forest fires, will be in effect until conditions improve and the Governor rescinds the order by further proclamation.

The Governor’s order makes it unlawful for any person in West Virginia to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, or warming.

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing, such as mining, highway construction, and development: Provided, that a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity: Provided, that a permit for such training fires is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for outdoor cooking conducted for fund-raising events and charitable organizations: Provided, that a water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present and a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to the operation.

Liquid fueled gas grills, lanterns or liquid-fueled gas fire stoves.

“This ban helps ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the public, our forests, and private property from the damage that can occur from a forest fire.” Acting West Virginia Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Tony Evans said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.