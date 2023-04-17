Shenandoah County Supervisor seeks sheriff’s budget decrease

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Supervisors will vote on the proposed budget and tax rates for the county on Tuesday. However, one county supervisor is not happy with the proposal and wants to see a decrease in the sheriff’s office budget.

District Three Supervisor Brad Pollack said that the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spends too much money for the size of the county. The proposed sheriff’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $8,270,961.

“The sheriff’s budget is well over eight million dollars and he has 77 employees and to most citizens in Shenandoah County that just seems like a lot. Even the Virginia Compensation Board only calls for 44 and all of our other constitutional officers stick to the constitution board guidelines,” said Pollack.

Pollack compared the county’s sheriff’s office budget to that of neighboring Rockingham County. In the 2023 fiscal year, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had a budget of $8,145,623 while the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office had a $7,702,183 budget. Rockingham County has not released the proposed budget for its sheriff’s office in the 2024 fiscal year.

This concerned Pollack as Rockingham County has a much larger population of over 84,000 while Shenandoah County’s population is just below 45,000.

“Per capita, Shenandoah County’s Sheriff is spending 172 dollars, the Rockingham Sheriff is only spending 96 dollars for every citizen. So Shenandoah is 79 percent more than Rockingham on a per capita basis,” he said. “If the Shenandoah Sheriff spent what Rockingham does on a per capita basis we would be saving $3.4 million this year. Without this extra spending, we would of course be having no tax increase whatsoever.”

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that the sheriff’s office budget is the appropriate amount. He said his office has only asked for what it needs in the budgeting process and that there haven’t been any major expenses added.

“Our budget is the same next year as it is this year. So there are no new initiatives, no new positions, really no additional equipment or anything that we’re not doing this year,” said Carter.

As for his overall staff, Carter said that positions have been added over the last 30 years out of necessity and that his current number of employees is needed to effectively police the county.

“When the county took over the dispatch center they gave the sheriff back then, Sheriff Robinson two deputy positions. When Sheriff Green was in office about 20 years ago the sheriff took over animal control so two deputies were funded by the county to do those new taskings for the sheriff’s office,” said Carter. “When we had the school safety forums and we added the school resource officer positions we picked up five or six positions.”

Carter said that his department is not overstaffed and that the Virginia Compensation Board’s recommendations do not meet the county’s current needs for law enforcement.

“I don’t know what positions he wants to eliminate but that’s basically how we got to that point. Unless he’s saying he wants us to revert back to just compensation board funding which would take us basically back to funding for the 1960s and 70s,” said Carter.

Pollack said that if the staff size of the sheriff’s office was reduced it would free up more money to go toward teacher raises and raises for the remaining deputies.

“We like our deputies I just don’t think that it is necessary to this extent,” said Pollack. “Through a process of attrition, I’m not calling to fire any deputies no way, but through a process of attrition as deputies leave the sheriff’s force I’d call for an increase in the pay of the remaining deputies.”

In addition to his concerns about staff size, Pollack said he believes another area the sheriff’s office could cut back on is its vehicle fleet.

“I think that he could live without some of the vehicles he’s spending money on. I’ve visited his garage and he’s got hundreds of thousands if not a million dollars worth of vehicles there that could be disposed of because they’re not being used,” he said.

Sheriff Carter said that his department’s vehicles have already been cut back on as older vehicles are phased out and replaced.

“We had asked for I believe 11 in the original budget request, that’s been reduced to five. So that’s something the county has done year after year as far as keeping a vehicle rotation program going for vehicle replacements. So that’s already been cut,” he said.

The county’s budget proposal includes a real estate tax increase of $0.02 per $100 of assessed value to bring the tax rate up to $0.60 per $100 of assessed value. It also includes a 25-cent increase in the non-farm personal property tax rate which brings that rate to $4.05 per $100 of assessed value.

“It’s pathetic that we’re raising taxes at all considering that there is $3.4 million as far as I’m concerned to work within the Sheriff’s budget,” said Pollack.

Sheriff Carter said that his office has been consistent with its budget requests compared to last year and that with no new major initiatives, positions, or equipment purchases, it is not the reason for the tax increase.

“I’m not sure what his tax increase is going to be this year but I know that the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office will not be benefiting from that other than maybe the cost of living portion that goes within our budget but there are no new initiatives there,” said Carter.

With the budget process, nearly complete Pollack has also floated the idea of another proposal for Shenandoah County Schools to work with the Sheriff’s Office. With the county set to give teachers a five percent raise. Pollack proposes upping that for some on one condition.

“Give the teachers an even higher raise, up to ten percent, if they would get themselves properly trained with a concealed carry permit and then get themselves deputized by the Sheriff so they can legally carry firearms in the classrooms to protect the children,” said Pollack. “That is our most critical issue right now is the protection of our innocent children, they’re getting killed all over the country. There is no reason why our teachers can’t be armed and those who choose to be armed get a bonus.”

Sheriff Carter said that he has not heard this proposal from Pollack but that it’s something that would be up to the school division.

“It’s really a school system decision, we work with our school system regarding school safety we have been now since I’ve been the sheriff here and we have before, but as far as that particular idea that’s the first I’ve heard of that,” he said.

Shenandoah County Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. to vote on the budget and tax rate.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.