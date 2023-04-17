The top-secret military program to investigate UFO’s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 1952, the United States Air Force started a program to investigate claims of UFO sightings, and try to determine what the sightings were of and whether or not they posed a threat to national security. This program became known as Project Blue Book, and from 1952 to 1969, Blue Book would investigate over 12,000 reported UFO sightings, and would find explanations for all but 701 sightings.

There were two other programs that preceded it, Project Grudge and Project Sign, but Blue Book was the very first program established that would do extensive investigations into sightings.

They investigated famous cases such as the alleged 1965 Kecksburg landing, the Flatwoods Monster incident in West Virginia, and even investigated an alleged landing in Fishersville in 1964.

Another famous case investigated by Blue Book was when on multiple occasions UFO’s were seen over Washington, D.C and many people were panicked that the president, and the country, was in danger. Officials from Blue Book exchanged information with the FBI, and they would continue to work with them for the duration of the program.

Blue Book was known in the UFO community for going out of their way to debunk UFO reports and discredit people who claimed to see or have evidence of UFO’s. It’s difficult to prove these claims, but the affect they have had on the community is unmistakable.

Investigators with the program tried to avoid talking with the media, unless they requested it, or when they did speak they would maintain a dismissive and skeptical tone. They would announce final verdicts on cases, but they never shared details or evidence with the public, and many cases are still unsolved to this day.

On December 17, 1969 the Air Force announced it would end the program. This decision was based on a report by the University of Colorado, a review of Blue Book files, and talking with Blue Book staff. The Air Force came up with three conclusions that it announced to the public.

These conclusions were:

No UFO reported, investigated, and evaluated by the Air Force has ever pointed to a national security threat

There has been no evidence submitted to or discovered that pointed to technology from out of this planet, or too advanced

There has been no evidence that “unexplained” sightings are extraterrestrial vehicles.

People did not accept these conclusions, and a “New” Project Blue Book would be created by people from all over the world. This version had no military involvement, but was run by citizens from all walks of life who wanted to prove the existence of UFO’s. These people would revisit many past Blue Book cases and call into question the reports by Blue Book and the Air Force.

Many Project Blue Book reports can be viewed at the National Archives, and some can even be found online.

With the rise in recent UFO sightings all over the world, the government has expressed interest in covering UFO’s or UAP’s as they’re referred to now. Regardless of what people think about Project Blue Book, their impact on UFO lore and investigation has left a mark that will never go away, and could impact generations of believers and non-believers.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.