West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager

According to a release from the Department of Justice
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Destiny Rebecca Somersall, age 41, pled guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child. Somersall reportedly sent photographs and videos of the minor to 75-year-old John Balch for cash and gifts, according to the DOJ.

Somersall drove the teen to a hotel in Maryland for sexual contact with Balch for money on multiple occasions, and the DOJ says investigators found at least 60 cash transactions between Balch and Somersall over a period of two years totaling $13,725.

Balch has been indicted in the District of Maryland on related charges.

