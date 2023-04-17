West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager

MARTINSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Destiny Rebecca Somersall, age 41, pled guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child. Somersall reportedly sent photographs and videos of the minor to 75-year-old John Balch for cash and gifts, according to the DOJ.

Somersall drove the teen to a hotel in Maryland for sexual contact with Balch for money on multiple occasions, and the DOJ says investigators found at least 60 cash transactions between Balch and Somersall over a period of two years totaling $13,725.

Balch has been indicted in the District of Maryland on related charges.

