Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

1 killed, 4 hurt in ethanol plant explosion in Nebraska

Explosion reported at green plains ethanol plant
By Lorena Carmona and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - One employee is dead, while another employee, along with three contractors, were sent to the hospital on Monday after an explosion at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River.

The employee was fatally injured at the facility “during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank,” said a Green Plains spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the plant was not operational at the time of the explosion.

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund told KSNB that just before 2:45 p.m., a 911 came into the dispatch center about the explosion

Rosenlund said Wood River Fire and EMS along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. He deferred all questions to the sheriff’s office, who were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

The second employee and three contractors on site who were injured are receiving medical treatment, the company said.

“We send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our employee,” the spokesperson said.

The company said they are cooperating with the authorities and will be investigating the accident.

This is the same facility where a fire was reported on Friday in a grain leg.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager
One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert

Latest News

The justice is being criticized over his dealings with a GOP megadonor.
Clarence Thomas plans to amend financial statements after reports, source says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler start to the week
New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail