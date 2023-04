ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An empty car was found Tuesday morning in the Roanoke River, along the Greenway near Piedmont Park.

Roanoke Fire-EMS got the call at 10:22 a.m. April 18, 2023, and found a car submerged in the river. Dive teams didn’t find anyone in it or nearby; nobody was rescued.

No injuries have been reported.

