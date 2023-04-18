Draw Your Weather
Civil War reenactor admits to planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017

The Department of Justice says.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Civil War reenactor has admitted to writing threatening letters, and creating a pipe bomb back in 2017, the Department of Justice says. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday morning.

Gerald Leonard Drake, of Winchester, plead guilty to mailing threatening letters and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017, the DOJ says. In the letters reportedly sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville. Drake, 63, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered explosive device and stalking.

“Our highest priority at the Department of Justice is to keep our nation safe. This defendant sought to intimidate and harm innocent people, and further, he tried to sow discontent by falsely claiming that the attempted bombing was politically motivated,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said.

According to court documents, Drake belonged to a reenactment unit that participated in the annual reenactment at Cedar Creek Battlefield until he was removed from his unit in 2014. Drake then volunteered with the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation (CCBF), which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of history related to the Cedar Creek Battlefield and which hosts an annual reenactment attended by merchants, reenactors, and visitors.

The DOJ says Drake admitted that he manufactured the pipe bomb using a metal pipe nipple, metal nuts, a 9-volt battery, black and red wires, and a mercury switch. The bomb contained powder, Pryodez, and BBs. Drake also reportedly admitted to placing the bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield to instill fear and cause harm to those attending the reenactment, according to the DOJ.

Drake also reportedly admitted to writing the threatening letters sent to members of the CCBF and various news agencies between September 2017 and December 2018. Those letters included threats of violence and sexual assault against members of the CCBF and their family.

At sentencing, Drake faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

You can read more about the incident, arrest, and announcements on our website.

