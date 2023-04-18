Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi

Daryl Hayes was indicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Daryl Hayes
Daryl Hayes(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County pastor was indicted after investigators found he used his church’s internet connection to upload images of child sex abuse online, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl Hayes, 50, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Hayes after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a media release said.

The tip led to the search of the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, where Hayes was lead pastor, and his residence. While details of the search were not immediately made available, Hayes was immediately fired from the church, according to the release. Detectives do not believe there were any local child victims or any additional concerns for the public, the release said.

Anyone with information related to this case, you’re urged to contact Investigator Paul Lusk here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager
One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert

Latest News

Kiki Jefferson has announced she will be transferring to Louisville University for the upcoming...
JMU guard Kiki Jefferson transfers to Louisville
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler start to the week
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Civil War reenactor admits to planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017
(FILE)
Startup program wants to inspire new generation of engineers