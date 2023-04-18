Executive Order to help area child care centers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With President Biden signing an executive order with more than fifty directives to increase access to childcare, local childcare centers look to benefit.

Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center says that there is always a need for more childcare, and funding will help with opening their new facility.

“We are working on finishing the design and getting ready to start the renovations for our new facility,” said Delores Jameson, executive director of Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, “so as soon as our new facility is open, we would be able to offer 40 more spots to children in the community.”

Delores Jameson adds that it has allowed families to better afford childcare so that they can afford other necessities for their families.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.