Fire reported near Waynesboro, US-250 lanes closed

A reported fire near Waynesboro has closed lanes on US-250.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all lanes on US-250 near Waynesboro are closed because of a reported brush fire.

VDOT says all east and west lanes are closed as of 4:05 p.m.

The Waynesboro Police Department says east and west lanes starting in the 2000 block of East Main Street to Exit 99 on I-64 are blocked because of the fire.

WHSV is working to get more information about this, and we will share updates once we have them.

