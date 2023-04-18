Fire reported near Waynesboro, US-250 lanes closed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all lanes on US-250 near Waynesboro are closed because of a reported brush fire.

VDOT says all east and west lanes are closed as of 4:05 p.m.

The Waynesboro Police Department says east and west lanes starting in the 2000 block of East Main Street to Exit 99 on I-64 are blocked because of the fire.

East and Westbound lanes from the 2000 block of East Main Street to Exit 99 on I-64 are blocked due to a fire. Please use an alternate route. We will provide updates when they become available. pic.twitter.com/zIsbwjydVH — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) April 18, 2023

WHSV is working to get more information about this, and we will share updates once we have them.

