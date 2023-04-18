Fire reported near Waynesboro, US-250 lanes closed
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all lanes on US-250 near Waynesboro are closed because of a reported brush fire.
VDOT says all east and west lanes are closed as of 4:05 p.m.
The Waynesboro Police Department says east and west lanes starting in the 2000 block of East Main Street to Exit 99 on I-64 are blocked because of the fire.
WHSV is working to get more information about this, and we will share updates once we have them.
