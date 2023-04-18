Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg has a new place to indulge in sweet treats.

“I’ve been in NASCAR about my whole life,” Mark McFarland, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes said.

McFarland spent his life on the track.

“I moved to North Carolina about 20 years ago to pursue a dream of driving then it turned into crew chiefing,” McFarland said.

Now, he has gone from race cars to bundt cakes.

After living out his NASCAR dreams, McFarland and his wife wanted to spend more time with family outside of victory lane.

“We wanted to get close to Winchester but Harrisonburg seemed to fit really good and there’s not really anything like this in Harrisonburg so that’s why we chose this area,” he said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a unique take on cakes and cupcakes that has become popular across the United States.

“We strive to make everything perfect, we have standards that we have to go by and each cake has to look special so we take pride in that, we enjoy making people happy,” he said.

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.

The storefront is under a soft opening right now, but in May they will have four days full of bundt-ing goodness including special prices for fire, police, ems and teachers, along with a day where a number of proceeds go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We got our charity picked out that we’re gonna help and just trying to give back trying to get cake in their mouths so they can taste it and know what it’s about,” McFarland said.

The Mcfarland’s traded pit road for piping bags to spend more time with their three sons and with the crowds they saw this weekend they have a new set of fans in the Valley.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager
One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers

Latest News

Page County Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 tax rates
Rocky Mountain Fire
Fire Weather Links and Resources
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Page County Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 tax rates
Page County Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 tax rates