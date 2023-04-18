Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains were found in a vehicle Tuesday morning after a fire was extinguished, according to Virginia State Police.

About 12:45 a.m. April 18, 2023, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Sandy Level Road, near the intersection with Goodview Road. The vehicle was engulfed and remains were found by fire crews.

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting an investigation. The road was closed during the firefight and initial investigation, but has been reopened. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District, for identification.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager
The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect

Latest News

Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler start to the week
Tyre Yancey drove HHS athletes across the Commonwealth from 1972-1982. He's hoping to reconnect...
Former Harrisonburg High School Bus Driver looks to connect with old passengers
Kiki Jefferson has announced she will be transferring to Louisville University for the upcoming...
JMU guard Kiki Jefferson transfers to Louisville