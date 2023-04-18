Incoming laws address teacher shortage and bullying in schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The bipartisan bill HB 1762 (Reid) getting passed makes the teacher re-engagement program a law for all Virginia schools, welcoming back retired teachers, sooner rather than later.

The retirees get their benefits while on the clock which Rockingham County schools consider a win-win offer.

“It gives us access to additional licensed teachers who are you know highly qualified, they’ve taught their entire career, they retired as a teacher, and then, with that financial benefit might be interested to teach again part time,” Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said.

The program allows seasoned teachers to come back part-time after six months instead of a year. Dr. Oskar Scheikl says the state still needs to work out some details before the change applies.

“When you retire, there are also federal IRS rules in play. We’re still waiting for details, guidance from the Department of Education. Certainly, as soon as the laws are in effect that if we have retired teachers that want to take advantage of that provision, we would always be open to having that conversation,” Dr. Scheikl said.

In bullying cases - schools will be required to notify families within 24 hours instead of five days, according to HB 1592 (Davis) and SB 1072 (Bell). Rockingham County’s school district already has a process they find effective when bullying is reported.

“We talk to the student that reporting it, and we interview witnesses. We talk to other students that are involved and then our parents get a phone call,” Dr. Scheikl said.

The superintendent says bullying has to fit a definition and standard for investigation. It is not about a conflict or one child picking on another child.

“Bullying is ongoing; It is where there is a perceived or real power differential, and it is a case where the learning environment is that negatively impacted for the victim of bullying”

All the bills passed into law for schools are effective July 1.

