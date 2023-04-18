JMU football gears up for annual Spring Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We are only four days away from the annual Spring Game at Bridgeforth Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Dukes took the field for an early morning practice in Harrisonburg. The Spring Game will be an opportunity for players to compete against one another in front of local fans.

The four-way quarterback battle continues as the next group of Dukes look to replace former JMU star signal-caller Todd Centeio, who graduated from the program and declared for the NFL Draft.

According to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, James Madison is in rhythm as the Dukes gear up for the open scrimmage on Saturday.

“Practice has been flowing, we’re getting a lot of reps in,” said Cignetti. “Young guys are getting better... the team will look a lot different in the fall.”

Saturday will be the first time the Dukes tackle in the 2023 season. Cignetti emphasized the importance of replicating a game-day atmosphere during the scrimmage.

“It’s repetition of things we’ve been practicing but with officials,” he added. “Players tackling, coaches completely off the field, except me a bit back there. It’s just another evaluation tool.”

The Spring Game will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. The event will be free and open for all fans.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.