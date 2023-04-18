Draw Your Weather
JMU guard Kiki Jefferson transfers to Louisville

Kiki Jefferson has announced she will be transferring to Louisville University for the upcoming basketball season.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After four years at JMU, guard Kiki Jefferson announced that she will be transferring to the University of Louisville for her final year of eligibility.

Jefferson announced the transfer on her Twitter page on April 17.

The Louisville Report says that Jefferson entered the transfer portal last month, and will use her optional COVID waiver to have one more year to play college basketball.

Jefferson is one of the top players in the history of JMU women’s basketball, and she was named the Sun Belt conference player of the year this past season after she put up amazing numbers. JMU won the conference championship, and even made it to the NCAA Tournament in their first year in the Sun Belt.

