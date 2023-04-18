JMU guard Kiki Jefferson transfers to Louisville

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After four years at JMU, guard Kiki Jefferson announced that she will be transferring to the University of Louisville for her final year of eligibility.

Jefferson announced the transfer on her Twitter page on April 17.

The Louisville Report says that Jefferson entered the transfer portal last month, and will use her optional COVID waiver to have one more year to play college basketball.

Jefferson is one of the top players in the history of JMU women’s basketball, and she was named the Sun Belt conference player of the year this past season after she put up amazing numbers. JMU won the conference championship, and even made it to the NCAA Tournament in their first year in the Sun Belt.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



After four years at James Madison, star guard @kikijefferson30 will be heading to @LouisvilleWBB as a graduate transfer.



Jefferson will be in @JMUWBasketball record books forever after scoring 1838 career points with the Dukes. — Peri Sheinin (@WHSVPeri) April 17, 2023

