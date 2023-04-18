Draw Your Weather
Multiple fires reported in Pendleton County

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT
PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Officials have confirmed that there are two fires burning in Pendleton County, West Virginia.

Jeremy Jones, the Assistant State Forester, said they responded to the fires Tuesday afternoon, and they have been battling the fires ever since.

WHSV is working to get more information about these fires, and we will share updates once we have them.

