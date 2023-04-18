Multiple fires reported in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Officials have confirmed that there are two fires burning in Pendleton County, West Virginia.

Jeremy Jones, the Assistant State Forester, said they responded to the fires Tuesday afternoon, and they have been battling the fires ever since.

WHSV is working to get more information about these fires, and we will share updates once we have them.

Ooof that is not good. Two fires burning in Pendleton and the one right near Franklin has quite the smoke plume.

Smoke is blowing into Rockingham Co so if you see the smoke and haze tonight, that is where it's from @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/BRY0xGBeCj — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 18, 2023

