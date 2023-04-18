Page County Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 tax rates

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors adopted its new tax rates at Monday night’s meeting.

The biggest difference was in the personal property and vehicle taxes.

Page County staff said for the 2022 fiscal year they were allowed to lower the rates on personal property and vehicles because the prices of cars had notably gone up.

They said since vehicle prices have gone down, they have to levy out the rates.

”The state doesn’t necessarily use the used car lot, the Kelly Blue Book, they use their own system -- Black book and the Blackbook has roughly lowered the values down even though we don’t see it when we go to buy something, the state has recognized about a 20% reduction in value,” D. Keith Guzy, Jr., a Page County Board of Supervisor said.

The current rate in Page County sits at $3.85.

The rate for 2023 is $4.40

A public hearing was held on the changed rates. Some page county residents believe the rates are increased too much.

“In Page County, you’ll have to be paying $3800 a year while Rockingham County you’d be paying $2352 that is a $1500 difference between the two counties,” one Page County resident said.

Other tax rates adopted Monday night include the real estate tax at .73 cents, machine and tool $1.50, motor and carrier $1.50 and aircraft at .50 cents.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.