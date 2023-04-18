Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Startup program wants to inspire new generation of engineers

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Printers 4 Kidz is a startup that wants to inspire young engineers in the Charlottesville area.

Founder Zackary Landsman collects discarded printers to repurpose them into small windmill kits to teach students about the importance of building with sustainable materials.

“I went through all of college, I never learned about sustainable design. As an engineer creating things, you should really know the waste that you make. So now we have 24 high school students trying out our kits,” Landsman said.

He teamed up with two Western Albemarle High school seniors to bring kits to the school.

“Arguably, the most fun part of it is seeing the unique approach that everyone takes into building their own turbines,” Landsman said.

Students use things like printer motors, cereal boxes, and screws to create energy.

“They construct it, they add it to the motor,” Landsman said. “They actually come up with their own designs for the blades out of out of recycled cardboard.”

This all started from a $30,000 grant from the UVA Jefferson Fund.

The end goal is to have kits in all classrooms across the area.

“I’m really hoping to bring this to more schools,” Landsman said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
A woman has admitted to trafficking a teen to a man from Florida, the Department of Justice says.
West Virginia woman admits to trafficking a teenager
One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert