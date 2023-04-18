Draw Your Weather
Students learn agriculture at high school event

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Elementary school students were given the opportunity to learn more about agriculture at a Food for America event at Buffalo Gap High School.

“Food for America is an event where kids can come out and visit and see the animals. They get to see what agriculture and farming is all about.” said Lori Teter, Vice President FFA Buffalo Gap Chapter.

"Not a lot of kids get to experience agriculture, having this gets them to realize how important it is," said Nicole Grady, Vice President FFA Buffalo Gap Chapter.

“It has been going on since about 9 o’clock this morning. we had a lot of students come this morning like big time this morning but it has kind of zoned out a little bit but it is still a really good turnout today.” said Grady, Vice President FFA Buffalo Gap Chapter.

”Agriculture is what makes up the world and what makes the world run. without agriculture we would not have anything to eat at night,” said Blake Caricofe, President of FFA Buffalo Gap Chapter.

Caricofe said that multiple schools from Augusta County and Staunton were in attendance, and that more emphasis and importance needs to be put of agriculture.

