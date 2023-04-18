Draw Your Weather
Three-mile human chain to form in downtown Nashville for gun reform

The chain will extend from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and end at the Tennessee State Capitol.
Holding hands generic
Holding hands generic(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-mile human chain is planned to extend through downtown Nashville Tuesday evening to advocate for stronger gun safety.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee said they organized “Linking Arms for Change” to give community members on both sides of the political spectrum a chance to come together.

“This is not a political issue. It’s a public safety issue,” the nonpartisan coalition said. “By coming together as one, unified voice, we can channel our sorrow into action and advocacy for stronger gun safety measures.”

The coalition said their goal is to express solidarity among those advocating for common-sense gun safety policies across Tennessee.

The human chain will begin at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and extend to the Tennessee State Capitol. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m., but supporters are asked to arrive at their assigned locations by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Event coordinators mapped out the route in detail and said approximately 5,000 supporters are needed to complete the chain. To register, visit the event’s website.

