Waynesboro awards grant to four businesses

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Four Waynesboro businesses were selected to receive the “Grow Waynesboro Main and Wayne” Grant.

$53,000 was awarded to four businesses. The businesses were Band of Barbers Academy, Revival Décor and Design, Adorn Boutique, and Crack O’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro.

This grant is to help start up local businesses in Downtown Waynesboro.

“The long term goal of this whole project is to revitalize our downtown area,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, City of Waynesboro.

“Our goal really is to fill up downtown with interesting shops and eateries and places to go and things to see,” said Hitchin.

Recipient Katie Harris, with Adorn Boutique said that Adorn will offer higher end clothing with a focus on small batch production, sustainable fabrics when available, and ethical manufacturing.

“The lines that I am carrying I am really trying to find things that fit those mission statements that I have,” said Harris.

“The first time I heard about the grant opportunity a friend sent me a text message they had seen a big flyer or a big banner up on a building in downtown Waynesboro so then after she wrote to me about it, I started looking online and I found the link for it,” said Harris.

Recipient Elizabeth Easter, with Crack O’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro said that she was excited to receive the award.

“Couldn’t even believe it, my jaw was probably on the floor in a lot of the photos because I am so excited for this opportunity,” said Easter.

Easter said that her bakery will be dedicated gluten free.

“I am really excited to offer this opportunity for gluten free folks to have a place to go to have a nice breakfast or lunch,” said Easter.

Recipient DeVaughn Evans with Band of Barbers academy said that he is opening a barber education school.

“We also will have a student clinic that will offer discounted haircuts to the community and allow our students to get some hands on training,” said Evans.

“The grant money will be a great support to us to buy some necessary equipment and things like that to really get things off the ground. It is really going to help us get a firm foundation so we can help and create more jobs in the community,” said Evans.

