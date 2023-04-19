Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old Tuesday night.

Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian, the child, having been hit with a vehicle about 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Crews responded to a fire in Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to fire in Waynesboro
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week