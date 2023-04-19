3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old Tuesday night.

Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian, the child, having been hit with a vehicle about 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

