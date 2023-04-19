Crews fighting massive fire in West Virginia

FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews in Pendleton County continue to battle two fires. One is in Franklin and the other is in Smoke Hole.

The fires are believed to have started with a downed power line due to a fallen tree.

The fire in Smoke Hole has been contained and burned about 83 acres. Cabins were threatened, but no structures were burnt.

Crews say all attention is being directed to the fire in Franklin now. One structure in the Franklin area was destroyed and a few homes in the area have been evacuated on an individual basis.

“For the folks residing in the immediate fire zone, we recommend they remain vigilant and keep a watch, as we will throughout the night,” says Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator, Rick Gillespie.

“We had folks out all night long. We’ll likely have folks out all night long tonight watching the activity and actions of the fire,” Gillespie added.

He says at least several hundred acres have caught fire.

