Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Crews fighting massive fire in West Virginia

Crews are battling fire in West Virginia. Photo sent through Burst by Debra Harper Bowers.
Crews are battling fire in West Virginia. Photo sent through Burst by Debra Harper Bowers.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews in Pendleton County continue to battle two fires. One is in Franklin and the other is in Smoke Hole.

The fires are believed to have started with a downed power line due to a fallen tree.

The fire in Smoke Hole has been contained and burned about 83 acres. Cabins were threatened, but no structures were burnt.

Crews say all attention is being directed to the fire in Franklin now. One structure in the Franklin area was destroyed and a few homes in the area have been evacuated on an individual basis.

“For the folks residing in the immediate fire zone, we recommend they remain vigilant and keep a watch, as we will throughout the night,” says Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator, Rick Gillespie.

“We had folks out all night long. We’ll likely have folks out all night long tonight watching the activity and actions of the fire,” Gillespie added.

He says at least several hundred acres have caught fire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Crews responded to a fire in Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to fire in Waynesboro
There are reportedly multiple fires burning in Pendleton County, and crews are responding.
Fires burning in Pendleton County, crews battling
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot

Latest News

Mountain View powers past Staunton in baseball, softball
Great Community Give
6th Annual Great Community Give hosted in Harrisonburg
6th Annual Great Community Give hosted in Harrisonburg
6th Annual Great Community Give hosted in Harrisonburg
There are reportedly multiple fires burning in Pendleton County, and crews are responding.
Fires burning in Pendleton County, crews battling