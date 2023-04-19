Downed tree causes fire in Waynesboro, official says

Draw Your Weather
This was the view going up US-250 in Waynesboro on Tuesday.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire in Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon caused delays and road closures while crews battled the blaze.

David Nichols, Assistant Fire Marshal for Waynesboro said the fire started within Waynesboro, but high winds and dry weather caused the fire to spread into Augusta County. Units were sent out just before 3 p.m., Nichols said.

The fire was caused by a downed tree that damaged a Dominion Energy power pole and lines, and the fire eventually affected around 4 acres, according to Nichols.

The blaze was under control just after 6:30 p.m., but crews stayed on the scene to make sure the fire was out.

The roads have since reopened in and around Waynesboro and US-250.

