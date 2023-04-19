Shenandoah County adopts budget after amendment for school budget

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After weeks of heated discussion on where funds should go, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved its budget and tax rates Tuesday afternoon.

After a missed step balance increase in the Shenandoah County School’s budget, changes had to be made at Tuesday’s meeting before voting on the budget.

“That would allow the $600,000 to be taken from the unassigned fund balance to cover the step increase for the schools,” Karl Roulston, chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors said.

Discussion about if they wanted to pull the funds for the miscommunication from the unassigned funds’ balance money ensued.

“This is what we have been trying to do and that’s the recruitment and retention of teachers in Shenandoah county so I do think it would be a good thing to do for our schools, for our kids, for our county,” Roulston said.

Some board members weren’t happy with pulling the funds from the unassigned balance money.

Board member Brad Pollack has been adamant about cutting the amount in the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office budget.

He said they could pull the $6000,000 from there.

“If we would just shave off a small share of that we could easily pay for every dollar the school board claims it needs,” Polack said.

The “real property tax” rate increased by two cents and the non-farm personal property tax increased by 25 cents.

The motion passed 5 to 1.

The budget was passed 5 to 1 with an amendment to allow funds to be pulled from the unassigned funds to fill in for the school’s missed step funds.

