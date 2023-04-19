Warming up and staying dry

A burn ban is in effect for the entire state of West Virginia until further notice per the Governor.

The 4p.m. burn law for Virginia still remain in effect.

The entire area is in a minor drought at least and fire conditions will be favorable for the entire week. Use caution.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Petersburg and Moorefield around 80. A beautiful afternoon yet still breezy at times for higher ridges mainly. Increased risk of wildfire spread. Clear and mild for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s. A nice night.

Clear and cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Even warmer today, sunny for the afternoon and turning breezy. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A nice day to enjoy but very warm.

Clear to start the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. A beautiful evening to be outside. More mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and breezy for the afternoon. Dry for the day. Very warm with highs in the low-mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Our next cold front approaches later during the day. Timing may need to be adjusted. Right now, the front likely holds off until at the earliest, Saturday late afternoon. At the latest, Saturday night. That means increasing clouds during the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid 70s, turning windy. Stay tuned as we fine tune rain timing. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy for the day and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Next frost potential.

Frost and freeze potential will continue into the week of April 24th.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. A partly sunny day and pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunshine and pleasant for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

