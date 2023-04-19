Draw Your Weather
Woman sends threatening messages to herself under an ex-boyfriend’s name

By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A 35-year old woman orchestrated an elaborate scheme in which she was supposedly being harassed by the victim, her ex-boyfriend.

Amy E. Hull was arrested on Monday after police proved that the charges she filed early on in 2022 were false.

Police said that Hull used texting applications on her phone to send harassing messages to her current boyfriend.

While creating the account, Hull used the victim’s name to make it look like he was the owner.

Hull staged evidence on her vehicle consisting of a handwritten note along with two rings.

Police confirmed that they were contacted six times to report ongoing harassment and threats.

Hull also sought and was granted a temporary restraining order against the victim as a result of her made-up story.

She was taken into custody and charged with Identity Theft as well as Falsely Reporting an Incident.

Hull was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wed. May 3.

