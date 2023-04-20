Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.(Annelisse Rivera via GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray News) – A 6-month-old boy died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a Hyundai and crashing it into a pickup truck around 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup and three young passengers ranging in age from 6 months old to 15 years old were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities said 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cristian died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.

“He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually kill him,” Annelisse Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe created to support the family with funeral and medical costs.

The teens from the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old boys were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the theft of the car.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
There are reportedly multiple fires burning in Pendleton County, and crews are responding.
Fires burning in Pendleton County, crews battling
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Amy Hull was arrested for Identity Theft and Falsely Reporting an Incident.
Woman sends threatening messages to herself under an ex-boyfriend’s name
This was the view going up US-250 in Waynesboro on Tuesday.
Downed tree causes fire in Waynesboro, official says

Latest News

President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.
WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warming up and staying dry