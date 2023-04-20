6th annual Great Community Give hosted in Harrisonburg.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 6th annual Great Community Give happened today in Harrisonburg.

" We are celebrating the sixth annual great community give. It is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. We are a local nonprofit located here on south main street and we host this event for benefit of nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” said Amanda Bomfim, Director of Marketing and Program Initiatives.

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County said that their goal this year is to raise 2 million dollars. From 6:30 am until 8 pm people were able to go make donations to a participating nonprofit of their choice. There were 148 nonprofit organizations participating.

“We are so thankful for the community’s generosity and the excitement and enthusiasm towards this event,” said Bomfim.

“The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham makes it easy to give back to the community we love,” said Bomfim.

Bomfim said that when you go to the website to make a donation, your donation goes directly to the nonprofit you chose to donate to. Bomfin said that it is inspiring to see the number of people who come out and so love to the causes that are important to them and their friends.

