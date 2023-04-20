Aspiring Staunton dog trainer hoping to help others

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hannah Haught says her journey into the field of dog training began with issues she faced she when she was younger.

“I’d spent about eight years just not necessarily getting the proper treatments that I needed with some of my disabilities up until that point it was depression anxiety and PTSD,” Haught said.

At that time, Haught was an 18-year-old sophomore in college and volunteering some of her time at a local animal shelter.

“I ended up taking home one of our adult dogs and I ended up moving away and finding some really good trainers and I absolutely adored them. We were training consistently every day for 2 to 3 hours with him and within a year he was trained and working,” Haught said.

From that initial experience, Haught’s thirst for knowledge grew. She says she is currently enrolled in a basic training certification program while mentoring under a certified dog trainer in the area. Haught works daily with her dog Nala to put those lessons into action.

Haught says her ultimate goal is to become a service dog trainer.

“I just wanted to be able to give back to the disabled community since I too am a part of it. I know the struggles with finding decent trainers that are educated on the laws that goes into task training, and obedience training for service dog work,” Haught said.

Service dogs can cost thousands of dollars, which is motivating Haught to help people get affordable access to trained animals.

“There’s a big mental health crisis and just so many issues other than that as far as disabilities in the community that people really need. I hope I can keep it extremely affordable because I don’t want people to struggle when they’re already struggling to begin with because they deserve to have some of their life back,” Haught said.

