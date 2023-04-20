Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Augusta County Board of Supervisors appoint member to fill vacant seat

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The empty seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has been filled.

Last month board member Steve Morelli resigned from his seat.

Three candidates were interviewed Wednesday afternoon in the Augusta County board room.

Randal Wolf, Carolyn Bragg and James Kindig were the three interviewees for the seat.

Carolyn Bragg was ultimately appointed as the interim supervisor for the South River District seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

”For the citizens specifically that would have the most direct impact I think we do need to look at solving issues as far as staffing or services for both deputies and fire, rescue,” Bragg said about what she believes is the most important issue for her to address.

Bragg has held the South River District seat before for six years.

She currently holds a position on the Augusta County Planning Commission.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Crews responded to a fire in Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to fire in Waynesboro
There are reportedly multiple fires burning in Pendleton County, and crews are responding.
Fires burning in Pendleton County, crews battling
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot

Latest News

Giving Words receives their largest donation ever.
Giving Words receives largest donation ever from CMA’s Valley Subaru
Jury trial set for Candi Royer
Great Community Give
6th Annual Great Community Give hosted in Harrisonburg
Rocky Mountain Fire
Fire Weather Links and Resources