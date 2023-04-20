Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Board of Supervisors fill vacant seat

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors appoints Carolyn Bragg to the position
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County Government Center in Verona(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Augusta County Board of Supervisors appointed Carolyn Bragg to fill the South River District seat.

Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County Administrator, said that Bragg can get started once she is sworn in.

”What will happen now is that she will get sworn in by the clerk of court into the position and that will happen within the next couple of days and then she’ll be on the board. In all likely hood she will be at the next board meeting next week seated in that position.” said Fitzgerald.

According to Fitzgerald, Bragg will be serving the remainder of Steve Morelli’s term until the end of December.

Fitzgerald said that while they had until May 4th to make a decision, the Board felt confident in their decision to pick Bragg.

Fitzgerald said that Bragg is currently the chairman of the Augusta County Planning Commission.

“Certainly Carolyn Bragg’s experience on the board previously is something that was considered and it was a unanimous to appoint here so they were confident in their decision and so thought it would be best to go ahead and move forward.” said Fitzgerald.

