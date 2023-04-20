Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Chad Seibert hired to lead Stuarts Draft girls basketball program

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a storied coaching career at both the college and high school levels, Chad Seibert has been hired to lead the Stuarts Draft girls basketball team in the upcoming season.

Although Seibert will be leading a high school girls team for the first time, he has experience coaching female players. Seibert started a local AAU team, Blaze, to help his daughters get into the game.

“My daughters told me there was nothing for girls,” said Seibert. “We looked and couldn’t find anything. As a dad, you take that personally so I jumped onto the girls’ side of coaching.”

Under Seibert’s leadership, local female athletes had the chance to develop throughout the AAU season.

“I saw them becoming unleashed,” added Seibert. “I saw their confidence grow because it was okay to make a mistake, as long as it was an aggressive mistake.”

Now at the helm of the Cougars program, Seibert aims to capitalize on players’ strengths in the context of a forward-thinking team dynamic.

“I worry more about what players can do than what they can’t do,” he said. “The most important thing is trying to put them in the best positions to be successful.”

