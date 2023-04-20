Fire Weather Conditions again for Friday

(WHSV) - Another Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday, so what does that mean?

Fire Weather (whsv)

Prescribed burns will not be conducted by officials on days with a high fire danger, so if you see something you think is a wildfire, call 9-1-1.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: This means weather conditions are looking favorable for wildfires and the weather forecast is being closely monitored. Conditions are available dry fuels, gusty winds, low relative humidity values. If conditions still look favorable, then a Red Flag Warning will be issued for the critical time period.

RED FLAG WARNING: This means that fire weather conditions are in place. Any burning is strongly discouraged and follow all local or state burn bans. If a fire were to spark it could get out of control quickly. It’s possible trees can come down on power lines and spark fires.

Avoid burning when fire weather conditions are present.

CURRENT DROUGHT

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday. If you have the WHSV weather app this will automatically come to your phone every Thursday morning. Conditions this week have worsened with a moderate drought now expanding along and near the Blue Ridge. The area is in a 1-2″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

FORECAST WIND & RELATIVE HUMIDITY

Wind through the day Friday will be sustained out of the southwest at 10-15mph

Gusts at times into the afternoon will be 20-25mph

While the winds aren’t incredibly high, the area is so dry and there are still so many dry fuels available that any spark could get out of control quickly.

Wind will be stronger Saturday but humidity will be much higher due to rain

Forecast sustained winds and relative humidity (whsv)

SOIL MOISTURE

For more links on soil moisture and drought information, click below:

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.