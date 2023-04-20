Jury trial set for Candi Royer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A woman charged in connection with the death of an Augusta County child appeared in court Wednesday.

Candi Royer was charged back in May 2022 with murder and concealing a dead body.

This case dates back Sept 2021 when Khaleesi Cuthriell was reported missing.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office said Candi Royer and Travis Brown had custody of Khaleesi in Sept.

After an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office learned no one had seen Khaleesi for months before she went missing.

There have been few public updates in the case and many in the community are pushing for justice for the three-year-old.

County officials said Royer got a new attorney and the new dates work for that attorney.

Royer’s trial is set to last five days beginning on Oct 16.

Brown’s trial is set for Aug 28 through Sept 1.

