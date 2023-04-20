Draw Your Weather
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19,...
FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19, 2012, in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately criminalizing health care providers who give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

Gender-affirming care for minors has been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations, but it has increasingly come under attack in many conservative legislatures, including North Dakota’s, where lawmakers have passed at least three anti-trans bills this year.

The measure that Burgum signed Wednesday received veto-proof support from GOP lawmakers — though some Republicans did vote against it, alongside all Democrats.

The new law takes immediate effect and allows prosecutors to charge a health care provider with a felony — up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines — for performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.

It also enables prosecutors to charge a provider with a misdemeanor — up to 360 days in prison and $3,000 in fines — for giving gender-affirming medication, like puberty blockers, to a trans child.

There are a few exceptions.

With consent from the child’s parent or guardian, a health care provider could give gender-affirming care if the child was born with “external biological sex characteristics that are irresolvably ambiguous,” or if a physician determines through genetic testing that the child does not have a “normal sex chromosome structure for a male or female,” the law says.

And if a health care provider began giving gender-affirming care to a child before the bill became law, then the provider would be exempt in that specific case.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

