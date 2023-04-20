Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Two wildfires continue to burn in Pendleton County as of Wednesday night as firefighters are on their second day fighting the blazes.

On the scene of a wildfire in Pendleton County just southwest of Franklin. This is the scene on Entry Mountain Rd. Fire is 80% contained while the Smoke Hole fire is 100% contained.

The two wildfires started Tuesday afternoon after high winds knocked down trees onto powerlines. The Smoke Hole Fire started near Callen Lane off of Smoke Hole Road near Eagle Rock Campground just north of Upper Tract. This fire has burned at least 83 acres and is fully contained as of Wednesday afternoon, but not extinguished according to fire officials.

The Hidden Valley Fire is the second and much larger wildfire that is burning a few miles southwest of Franklin near Entry Mountain Road. This fire has burned at least 1,500 acres and is mostly contained per fire officials.

Officials just confirmed to @WHSVBen that about 1,500 acres have burned in the Hidden Valley Fire.

Officials just confirmed to @WHSVBen that about 1,500 acres have burned in the Hidden Valley Fire.

“Looking into investigating we found a place known as Callen Lane. We’ve had numerous fires there over the years in the area due to power lines and Tuesday was no exception. Upon investigating the thing, we ended up doing a unified command also. There we did with the West Virginia Department of Forestry and National Force,” Mike Alt, the Upper Tract Fire Department chief.

The town of Franklin on Tuesday was covered in thick smoke as high winds sent smoke from the Hidden Valley Fire into the town. On Wednesday, conditions had improved but there still is a lot of work to do to fully have the Hidden Valley Fire under control.

The fire illuminated at night- it's going to be a long week for fire crews

The fire illuminated at night- it's going to be a long week for fire crews

At least 1,500 acres burned

“The fire does continue to creep toward dwellings and the firefighters protect those as needed,” said Rick Gillespie, the Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator.

Gillespie said Wednesday afternoon that they evacuated an elderly lady from her home and were protecting the home as needed.

One homeowner who lives on Wakonda Drive a few miles southwest of Franklin, had the Hidden Valley Fire threatening her property Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a small town so everybody knew where the fire was before I got home and smelled smoke but I guess we always think it won’t happen to us and it won’t come our way. You know I was nervous about it and how close it was but kind of assumed it was headed a different direction,” said Laura Nulph, a homeowner near the fire.

As of Wednesday evening, the battle continues with the two fires.

