BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Christian School gives back to the community, after participating in the Great Community Give.

According to Head of School, Karen Shomo, the school received over $143,000 dollars from the fundraiser.

Shomo said that they received more donations after the fundraisers and now have raised over $165,000 dollars.

”These donations go towards helping us meet our program needs towards scholarships for students who need them and also for adding classrooms and additional facility space as we grow,” said Shomo.

“This event is called race.serve.give. Wednesday with the great community give is when we receive great blessing and generosity for our community and our families and on Friday every one of our students preschool through 12th grade serves in 28 different locations throughout the area,” said Shomo

This was Blue Ridge Christian Schools’ 5th year participating in the Great Community Give. According to Schomo, the school has been doing Race and Serve for almost 30 years. For the last two years, the school has done its Race and Serve event in conjunction with Great Community Give, calling it Race.Serve.Give.

“It is our way of saying thank you to our community as well as to our friends and family that helped us. Our community gave to us so generously on Wednesday so this is our day to give back to the community,” said Shomo.

