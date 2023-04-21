Brush fire closes Blue Ridge Parkway

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Safety is fighting two brush fires as of Friday afternoon.

One fire is near 160 West in the National Forest and has jumped the Blue Ridge Parkway. Amherst Public Safety and other agencies are fighting the fire, with helicopters being used in the firefight.

A second Amherst fire is near Joshua Falls Road.

According to the National Weather Service, Amherst County is experiencing enhanced fire danger, and Virginia is under its annual 4:00 p,m, burn ban until the end of the month.

