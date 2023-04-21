Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

DoD forms office to identify UFO’s

U.S. Government video from an encounter with a UFO.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - The United States Department of Defense (DoD) is taking a look into reports of Unidentified Flying Objects. (UFO’s)

According to a statement from the DoD, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), amended her original direction to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security by renaming and expanding the scope of the Airborne Object Identification and Management Group (AOIMSG) to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), due to the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022, which included a provision to establish an office, in coordination with DNI, with responsibilities that were broader than those originally assigned to the AOIMSG.

The mission of the AARO will be to synchronize efforts across the Department of Defense, and with other U.S. federal departments and agencies, to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in, on or near military installations, operating areas, training areas, special use airspace and other areas of interest, and, as necessary, to mitigate any associated threats to safety of operations and national security.

This includes anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects. A recent example would be when reported spy balloons were reported over the Unites States.

