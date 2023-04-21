Gusty winds and rain for Saturday

A burn ban is in effect for the entire state of West Virginia until further notice per the Governor.

The 4p.m. burn law for Virginia still remain in effect.

The entire area is in a minor drought and part of the area in a modere drought. Fire conditions will be favorable for the entire week. Use caution.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Breezy at times. A beautiful evening to be outside. More mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds light

FRIDAY: FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and breezy for the afternoon. Gusts won’t be extreme but at 15-25mph at times, that’s enough to cause issues if a fire were to spark. Use caution and no burning.

Only an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, most stay dry. Very warm with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Wam and breezy into the evening, mostly clear and temperatures into the 70s. Gusty winds at times overnight especially for higher ridges. Again gusts 15-25mph, to 35 on higher ridges. Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning windy ahead of the next cold front. Highs in the low to mid 60s likely early or midday. Showers start west to east mid to late morning, that’s around 9-11am.

A line of showers with gusty winds, and isolated storm into the early to mid afternoon. Severe weather not expected but gusts at times 30-40 mph.

We start to dry out as the front moves east between about 3-6pm. So West Virginia dries out first, areas east of I-81 dry out last into the late afternoon. Turning cool behind the front, into the 50s. Still windy early evening and then winds lessen overnight but not calm. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Chilly for most of the day. Mostly cloudy for the day and cooler, stil breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Part of the Valley will reach 60 but it’s one of those days where it takes a long time for temperatures to rise. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Next frost potential if winds let up.

Frost and freeze potential will continue into the week of April 24th.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost if wind lets up.

TUESDAY: A sunny start and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunshine and pleasant for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost if wind lets up.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

