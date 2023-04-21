Happening this weekend: Earth Day Celebration in Staunton

Draw Your Weather
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Earth day is April 22. Numerous organizations in Staunton, including Shenandoah Green, are preparing for an Earth Day event to celebrate our home planet. This year the festivities focus around native plants.

Since there are showers expected on Saturday, organizers said they will move the event into the Gypsy Hill Park Gym located at 229 116th Regimental Rd. in Staunton.

“This is how we are going to help the bees, the butterflies, the birds and the things that if you pay attention to what is going on in the news about the environment, all these wildlife are very seriously decreasing and disappearing. We need to give them a hand,” Caroline Sheridan with Shenandoah Green explained.

Sheridan said this Earth Day event has been going on for 17 years. There will be tons of activities for the family from a program with the Wildlife Center of Virginia to performances of The Lorax. There will also be several exhibits from local farms clubs.

“Exhibiters that come are mainly environment organizations, government agencies, the people who are involved with helping our planet everyday. The focus being native plants, there are going to be lots of free plants, seeds, trees,” Sheridan added.

Some of this years exhibiters include Augusta County Bird Club, Black Bear Composting, Friends of the Middle River, Wild Foods 4 Wildlife and many more. Find the full list of exhibiters by clicking here.

Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell
