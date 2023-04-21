Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A former state investigator told jurors the person who forced two Dothan teens into a car and shot them then drove their bodies to another location where police found them several hours later.

Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that 1999 crime scene implicated Coley McCraney, charged 20 years later with killing 17-year-old students JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

But others who testified at his trial this week said that is understandable because not until 20 years later did police link him to the crimes with the use of advanced DNA.

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker testified that in 2019, McCraney voluntarily submitted his DNA after a genealogy check indicated someone related to him could have been involved in the crimes.

Further analysis ultimately implicated McCraney, who Ozark Police charged with Capital Murder.

Ozark Deputy Chief Michael Bryan, the lead investigator at the time, testified on cross-examination that officers detained McCraney in an interview room for 26 hours following his arrest, but denied he was treated inhumanely, as defense attorney David Harrison claimed.

Bryan admitted he suggested to a former death row inmate briefly jailed with McCraney that he could receive a $20,000 reward if he could provide information that could have convicted the murder suspect, but he provided no information.

Several investigators never determined where the shootings occurred, but Tucker told jurors that as the killer drove the bodies to Herring Avenue, their blood dripped from their car.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.