Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders

Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that 1999 crime scene implicated Coley McCraney, charged 20 years later with killing 17-year-old students JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A former state investigator told jurors the person who forced two Dothan teens into a car and shot them then drove their bodies to another location where police found them several hours later.

Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that 1999 crime scene implicated Coley McCraney, charged 20 years later with killing 17-year-old students JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

But others who testified at his trial this week said that is understandable because not until 20 years later did police link him to the crimes with the use of advanced DNA.

LIVE UPDATES OF FRIDAY'S PROCEEDINGS

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker testified that in 2019, McCraney voluntarily submitted his DNA after a genealogy check indicated someone related to him could have been involved in the crimes.

Further analysis ultimately implicated McCraney, who Ozark Police charged with Capital Murder.

Ozark Deputy Chief Michael Bryan, the lead investigator at the time, testified on cross-examination that officers detained McCraney in an interview room for 26 hours following his arrest, but denied he was treated inhumanely, as defense attorney David Harrison claimed.

Bryan admitted he suggested to a former death row inmate briefly jailed with McCraney that he could receive a $20,000 reward if he could provide information that could have convicted the murder suspect, but he provided no information.

Several investigators never determined where the shootings occurred, but Tucker told jurors that as the killer drove the bodies to Herring Avenue, their blood dripped from their car.

WATCH: News4 premieres “JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders” documentary

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling fire in West Virginia. Photo sent through Burst by Debra Harper Bowers.
Crews fighting massive fire in West Virginia
The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Jury trial set for Candi Royer
Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires

Latest News

Big Mountain
WHSV’s oldest transmitter tower on Big Mountain is dismantled
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Pendleton County wildfire continues to burn
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Gusty winds and rain for Saturday
You don't have to completely change your lifestyle; there are some easy things you can do that...
Happening this weekend: Earth Day Celebration in Staunton