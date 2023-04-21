Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Prisoner mistakenly released, able to walk out of jail with cellmate’s belongings

Washington state authorities say they are looking for a convict who was accidentally released from prison. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Washington is looking for a prisoner who was released by mistake earlier this week.

KPTV reports that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, 26, escaped prison on Monday after impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found everyone in the cell asleep.

When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities said Roman received the other inmate’s property upon being discharged that included clothing, keys and a wallet that contained identification and a debit card.

Roman’s mistaken release was noticed when corrections officers were questioned by the prisoner who was scheduled to be let out.

The sheriff’s office said Roman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for the 26-year-old. He is facing charges of escape, forgery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Jury trial set for Candi Royer
There are reportedly multiple fires burning in Pendleton County, and crews are responding.
Fires burning in Pendleton County, crews battling
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Amy Hull was arrested for Identity Theft and Falsely Reporting an Incident.
Woman sends threatening messages to herself under an ex-boyfriend’s name

Latest News

A nameplate is displayed outside the legislative office of Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain...
Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation
This booking photo shows Robert Louis Singletary.
Man accused of shooting 3, including 6-year-old, turns himself in to Florida authorities
Fire Weather Conditions again for Friday
Fire Weather Conditions again for Friday
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell