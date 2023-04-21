Draw Your Weather
Virginia Tech approves tuition increase

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has approved a 4.9% tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students for the 2023-2024 academic year. That could be lowered if the state approves more funding to the university.

The decision was made at a meeting Friday, April 21.

This means tuition for Virginia undergraduate students will increase by $593, to $12,697 annually. Out-of-state undergraduate tuition will increase by $1,556, totaling $33,310 annually.

Comprehensive fees will increase by $208 for a total of $2,585 next year. Annual room and board charges will increase by $990 per year, to a total of $11,746.

When adding tuition and mandatory fees with room and board costs, the total cost in 2023-24 for a Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be $27,222. The total cost of an out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $48,439.

