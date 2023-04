WHSV’s oldest transmitter tower on Big Mountain is dismantled

Page County, Va (WHSV) - On Big Mountain in Page County, WHSV’s oldest transmitter tower was dismantled.

The tower was originally constructed when WHSV, formally known as WSVA, first hit the airwaves seventy years ago.

Crew members of Qualtek Wireless and JBI Helicopter Services worked together to dismantle parts of the tower at a time and transport the parts by helicopter.

