Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

WHSV’s Total Sports airing Friday at 7pm est.

Jake and Mike host WHSV's Total Sports
Jake and Mike host WHSV's Total Sports
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Catch an all new episode of WHSV’s Total Sports, the fully interactive sports show, Friday night at 7 p.m.

Join Jake, Mike, and Jarvis as they talk about local and national sports topics.

Tonight they’ll be discussing the NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, air a special report about the history of the Staunton Braves, and cover breaking news out of the NFL.

You can watch the episode live on the WHSV Website, and the WHSV Facebook page at 7 p.m. est.

If you watch on Facebook, then you can leave a like, and join the conversation through Facebook chat!

The show airs 7 p.m. est, and all episode begin same time every week.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling fire in West Virginia. Photo sent through Burst by Debra Harper Bowers.
Crews fighting massive fire in West Virginia
The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Jury trial set for Candi Royer
Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires

Latest News

Chad Seibert hired to lead Stuarts Draft girls basketball program
Chad Seibert hired to lead Stuarts Draft girls basketball program
Mountain View powers past Staunton in baseball, softball
Mountain View powers past Staunton in baseball, softball
JMU football gears up for annual Spring Game
JMU football gears up for annual Spring Game
Russell Kramer is a year-round track star at Spotswood High School with impressive grades and a...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Russell Kramer