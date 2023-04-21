WHSV’s Total Sports airing Friday at 7pm est.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Catch an all new episode of WHSV’s Total Sports, the fully interactive sports show, Friday night at 7 p.m.

Join Jake, Mike, and Jarvis as they talk about local and national sports topics.

Tonight they’ll be discussing the NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, air a special report about the history of the Staunton Braves, and cover breaking news out of the NFL.

You can watch the episode live on the WHSV Website, and the WHSV Facebook page at 7 p.m. est.

If you watch on Facebook, then you can leave a like, and join the conversation through Facebook chat!

The show airs 7 p.m. est, and all episode begin same time every week.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.