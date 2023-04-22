Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Another fire breaks out in Pendleton County

Local officials have confirmed that another wildfire has broken out in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks Friday evening.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Local officials have confirmed that another wildfire has broken out in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks Friday evening.

Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie confirmed the fire is behind Seneca Rocks, and crews and firefighters are on their way to battle the blaze.

WHSV is working to get information on the fire, and we will share any updates once we have them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling fire in West Virginia. Photo sent through Burst by Debra Harper Bowers.
Crews fighting massive fire in West Virginia
The McFarland’s wasted no time giving back to the community through their new business.
Former NASCAR driver finds new pace with Nothing Bundt Cakes business in Harrisonburg
Jury trial set for Candi Royer
Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires

Latest News

Another fire breaks out in Pendleton County
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Pendleton County wildfire continues to burn
Community outpour for Calour warms grieving family’s hearts
Community outpour for Calour warms grieving family’s hearts
The main problem Franklin's volunteer firefighters are having with taking this wildfire out is...
Firefighters face third day of Hidden Valley wildfire challenges