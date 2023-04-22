Community outpour for Calour warms grieving family’s hearts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Support for the family of Calour Fields continues to this day. The 17-year-old was fatally shot at a party but what happened showed his family they have people to lean on during this difficult time.

“It shows that people still have empathy, they can empathize with others who are experiencing something as tragic as what we have experienced. Actually, it’s helping Candice see that she’s not alone in the situation and it’s been a blessing,” Calour’s Cousin Josh Knight said.

Calour has been honored as a great friend, student, and person of character.

His mom was always supportive of him and his teammates in sports for every game. One thing she looks forward to, as a way to keep Calour’s name alive, is being that same advocate with her son in her heart.

“I was that mom who, no matter what, would be there. I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a practice. I cheered for every single one of those boys; if it wasn’t for football, it was for wrestling, I did not care like they all are mine and that’s how I think my son would still want me to be — like, “Mom, they got you,” Calour’s Mother Candice Strother said.

Calour Fields was the 17-year-old victim of the double homicide on April 15. His story has reached beyond the Shenandoah Valley as far as New York. The family appreciates the messages and efforts people are forwarding out of love.

The GoFundMe for Calor Fields’ celebration of life has almost doubled its original goal of 10 thousand dollars, thanks to people who are rooting for the family’s healing.

People from the tuxedo shop that dressed him for homecoming to Chanello’s Pizza and JMU have reached out to Calour’s mom for anything she needed. She says literally everyone has done everything they can to help her.

